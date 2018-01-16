Nebraska lawmakers begin debate on fantasy sports bill

Sen Tyson Larson

Lincoln, Ne. — Nebraska lawmakers have kicked off debate on an industry-backed bill that would impose new regulations on fantasy sports websites.

Sen. Tyson Larson of O’Neill argued Tuesday that his bill would protect consumers from bad actors in the fantasy sports industry who allow computer algorithms to stack the odds against players.

The bill could help companies such as DraftKings and FanDuel gain a better foothold in Nebraska and would require them to register with the Nebraska Department of Revenue. Opponents say the measure would help an industry that they view as a form of expanded gambling.

Participants pay to create fantasy teams based on real-life sports players and score points based on how their players performed in actual games.