Nebraska lawmakers have gun bill options but action unlikely

Lincoln, Neb. — As politicians across the country debate how to respond to gun-related violence following a Florida school shooting, Nebraska legislators acknowledge they’re unlikely to take action on most gun legislation.

There are 19 bills eligible for debate this session, ranging from a ban on bump stocks that increase a weapon’s firing speed to increased fees on handgun applications and restrictions on local gun ordinances. However, few of the bills were given a priority designation, meaning most won’t be approved.

One gun-related bill that has been approved in Nebraska and signed into law by Gov. Pete Ricketts increases the evidence needed before a mental health board can restore a person’s ability to purchase firearms.

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha says lawmakers often avoid gun legislation because the topic is so emotionally charged.