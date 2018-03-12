Nebraska lawmakers have gun bill options but action unlikely

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-296530 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | March 12, 2018
Lincoln, Neb. — As politicians across the country debate how to respond to gun-related violence following a Florida school shooting, Nebraska legislators acknowledge they’re unlikely to take action on most gun legislation.

There are 19 bills eligible for debate this session, ranging from a ban on bump stocks that increase a weapon’s firing speed to increased fees on handgun applications and restrictions on local gun ordinances. However, few of the bills were given a priority designation, meaning most won’t be approved.

One gun-related bill that has been approved in Nebraska and signed into law by Gov. Pete Ricketts increases the evidence needed before a mental health board can restore a person’s ability to purchase firearms.

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha says lawmakers often avoid gun legislation because the topic is so emotionally charged.

