Nebraska lawmakers look to future with an older population

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska’s population is aging, and lawmakers want to know what to do about it.

A demographic shift over the next few decades could mean a surge of retirees relying on public services and a slow-growing number of workers to drive the economy and generate tax revenue. That’s according to a report presented to the Legislature’s Planning Committee.

Some lawmakers say the state isn’t doing enough to prepare for changes that could become a major drag on the state budget and economy. Those worries have prompted them to try to take a long-term view of how state officials should respond.

Sen. Paul Schumacher of Columbus says the change could force lawmakers to drastically raise taxes or cut services for those who need it.