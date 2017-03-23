class="post-template-default single single-post postid-224082 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska lawmakers pass bill to repeal religious garb ban

BY Associated Press | March 23, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska lawmakers have passed a bill to lift the state’s ban on public school teachers wearing religious clothing including habits, hijabs and yarmulkes in the classroom.

Senators gave the measure final approval Thursday with a 39-5 vote. Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer, of Norfolk, introduced the measure after a nun in his district was rejected for a substitute teaching job because her faith calls for her to wear a habit.

The bill seeks to repeal a ban enacted in 1919 under pressure from the Ku Klux Klan. Thirty-six other states had similar bans, and all but Nebraska and Pennsylvania have repealed them.

Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha opposes the measure, arguing that all displays of religion are inappropriate in public school classrooms.

