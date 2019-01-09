class="post-template-default single single-post postid-357956 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Nebraska lawmakers poised to begin busy 2019 session | KRVN Radio

Nebraska lawmakers poised to begin busy 2019 session

BY Associated Press | January 9, 2019
Home News Regional News
Nebraska lawmakers poised to begin busy 2019 session

Lincoln, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers are poised to begin a new legislative session with 13 new state senators and a variety of issues on their plate, including a push to reduce property taxes.

Lawmakers will continue to face budget challenges during the 90-day session that begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. They’ll also consider proposals to legalize medical marijuana, change prison-sentencing laws to reduce overcrowding, and expand a tax break to military retirees.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has promised to unveil a new property tax package.  Lawmakers will spend the first day electing committee leaders _ a procedural matter that plays a key role in determining when bills get hearings and whether they pass.

The senators introduce legislation during the session’s first 10 days.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments