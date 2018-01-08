Nebraska lawmakers rev up debate on motorcycle helmet repeal

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Lawmakers who oppose Nebraska’s motorcycle helmet law are once again trying to repeal the requirement after narrowly failing to do so last year.

Senators kicked off their annual debate Monday on legislation that would allow motorcyclists to ride through the state without a helmet if they’re at least 21 years old.

This year’s bill by Sen. John Lowe of Kearney would require riders to use eye protection, but would eliminate the helmet mandate for most riders. Passengers who are younger than 6 years old would still have to wear a helmet.

Opponents of the repeal bill blocked it last year with a filibuster. The bill’s supporters fell one vote short of the support they needed to force an end to debate and bring the issue to a vote.