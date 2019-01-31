Nebraska lawmakers reviewing options for online sales taxes

Lincoln, Neb. — Now that states are free to collect sales taxes from out-of-state online retailers, Nebraska lawmakers are trying to decide who should pay them and what to do with the revenue.

Members of the Revenue Committee heard a variety of suggestions Thursday at a legislative hearing.

The bills were introduced in the wake of last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that lets states tax online sales from out-of-state businesses.

The ruling upheld a South Dakota law that exempted sellers with $100,000 or less in sales or fewer than 200 separate transactions. Nebraska has no formal law allowing that exclusion.

Some lawmakers want to use the revenue to reduce property taxes. Some also want “marketplace facilitators,” such as Amazon, to collect and remit the revenue for sellers who use their service.