Nebraska lawmakers say Pres. Trump’s address positive

Washington, DC — President Donald Trump called for bipartisanship in his State of the Union address Tuesday night, but also stuck with his hard-line immigration policies. The President’s speech sought to shore up Republican support that had eroded slightly during the recent partial government shutdown. Nebraska’s Congressional Delegration is giving the President’s speech a thumbs up.

1st District Congressman Jeff Fortenberry:

“I thought the overall tone of the State of the Union was conciliatory.” Fortenberry said, “I thought the President was inviting Congress to some consensus – and on many issues, we should have consensus, such as lowered drug prices, infrastructure, and trade deals.”

3rd District Congressman Adrian Smith:

“Tonight President Trump struck a tone of unity, positivity, and opportunity for Americans of all walks of life in his annual State of the Union address. With over 5 million jobs created and a rapidly expanding economy, President Trump has led the way on pro-growth initiatives such as tax reform and regulatory relief. “I am encouraged by the president’s remarks and I look forward to much more success as he seeks to secure our nation’s borders, ensure greater market access for American producers, and connect more Americans with economic opportunity.”

2nd District Congressman Don Bacon:

“The President spoke about bipartisanship tonight and the need to find solutions to immigration, trade, infrastructure, healthcare, and national security. I embrace and applaud him for seeking a compromise and for a compassionate approach. The time is now. Our economy is strong, and we can make a difference on these and other issues.”

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer:

“Tonight, President Trump laid out a hopeful vision for the future. I agree with a central focus of the president’s speech: we need to see more cooperation and consensus in Washington. We can and should work together to strengthen our national defense, invest in infrastructure, bring down the cost of health care, and open up new opportunities for agriculture producers. I remain committed to bridging the divide and delivering results to improve the lives of Nebraskans and all Americans.”

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse:

“It was encouraging to hear the President condemn the kind of cruelty we’ve seen recently from New York’s extreme abortion laws. Pro-life Nebraskans should be encouraged to hear the President call on Congress to protect the dignity of every individual and build a culture that values life.”