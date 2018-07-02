Nebraska lawmakers set to work on new property tax push

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A coalition of Nebraska lawmakers is working on a new effort to lower property taxes, despite major hurdles, an uncertain state budget and repeated failed attempts to satisfy farmers who often pay the most.

The group of rural and urban senators is looking to make changes to Nebraska’s school-funding formula, which has been sending less money to rural schools as farm and ranchland values soar. The loss of state equalization aid has forced many school districts to cover their costs by raising property taxes.

Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte says he organized the group in hopes of creating one bill that most senators are willing to support. Lawmakers have tried for decades to lower property taxes, with mixed results.