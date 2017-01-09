Nebraska lawmakers work to retain more young professionals

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ All Nebraska lawmakers younger than 40 have joined a bipartisan group with a goal of recruiting and retaining more young people in the state. The Omaha World-Herald reports the Legislature’s 11 senators under age 40 announced the group Next Generation Nebraska. They make up nearly a quarter of the 49-member body. The effort is part of a national effort called the Millennial Action Project. The issue is especially important in Nebraska, where people with college degrees are significantly more likely to leave than move into the state. Sen. Adam Morfeld, who will lead the group with Sen. Brett Lindstrom, says group members will listen to young professional groups across the state before introducing legislation based on their feedback.