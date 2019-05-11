Nebraska LEAD Fellows visit UNMC

Tour Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center as well as research laboratory

The Nebraska LEAD Fellows (Class 37) visited the University of Nebraska Medical Center recently to learn more about the state’s academic medical center.

During their three hours on campus, the group toured the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center and a research lab in the Durham Research Center and received an overview of some of the key elements that comprise the medical center. An imminent snowstorm caused the LEAD Fellows to have to cut their visit to UNMC short.

The Nebraska LEAD Program began 37 years ago to develop agricultural leaders from Nebraska’s future generations. The constant changes that occur in agricultural policy, marketing, economics and technology point to the need for strong leaders to advocate for the heart of Nebraska’s economy – agriculture.

Now in its third decade of forming pioneering agricultural leaders, the Nebraska LEAD Program has evolved into one of the nation’s premier agricultural leadership development programs.

The program is recognized both statewide and nationally as an innovative organization that has improved Nebraska in many ways. For example, many members of commodity boards, extension boards, local school boards, or local church councils, count themselves among the programs more than 1,000 alumni.

Terry Hejny, director of the Nebraska LEAD Program since 2007, accompanied the LEAD Fellows to UNMC. An alumnus of the LEAD Program (Class 20), Hejny also serves as chief operating officer and president of the Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council.

“We always love to come UNMC,” Hejny said. “We consider the medical center to be one of the most important resources for the state, and our LEAD Fellows always leave with a great appreciation of the tremendous work being done there.”

The LEAD Fellows are either ag producers or engaged in other agribusiness activities. Listed below by hometown are the LEAD Fellows (Class 37) who visited UNMC:

Alliance – Miles Buskirk

Aurora – Evan Janzen

Benkelman – MerleAnn Raichart

Broken Bow – Clay Govier

Cairo – Scott Sorensen

Cody – Chelsea Luthy

Cozad – Jason Keiser

David City – Cory Kudlacek

Eagle – Ted Retzlaff

Elgin – Luke Beckman

Exeter – Jerry Boeck

Farnam – Adam Grabenstein

Gering – Kyle Ann Hopkins

Gothenburg – Amber Burge, Scott Speck

Hastings – Adam Pavelka

Kearney – Jose Valles

Lincoln – Kristi Block, Megan Grimes, Jamison Jensen, and Terry Hejny

Merna – Ross Daake

O’Neill – Aaron Troester

St. Paul – Daniel Vech

Scottsbluff – Christopher Stillahn

Seneca – Bree DeNaeyer

Springfield – Kimberly Stuhr

West Point – Sam Schmidt

York – Aaron Kavan