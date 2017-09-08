class="post-template-default single single-post postid-258543 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | September 8, 2017
Nebraska lecturer reassigned after student confrontation

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The University of Nebraska in Lincoln says a lecturer has received threats after online video showed her confronting a student recruiting for a conservative group.

Graduate teaching assistant Courtney Lawton was among several faculty members protesting recruiting efforts for Turning Point USA. The group advocates for conservative causes and maintains a “professor watch list” of faculty deemed radically liberal.

Video circulating on social media shows Lawton flipping off the student recruiter and referring to her as a “neo-fascist.”

Lawton said Thursday the she’s been reassigned to nonteaching duties because of emails and online messages that the school deemed threatening to her and university administrators.

Lawton says an administrator told her the reassignment wasn’t disciplinary.

The student recruiter, sophomore Kaitlyn Mullen, says she hopes the university removes Lawton from campus.

