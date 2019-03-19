Nebraska Library Commission Awards Grants for Youth Library Service

The Nebraska Library Commission recently awarded $23,254 in grants for Excellence in Youth service. Of the grants awarded to twenty-five Nebraska libraries, several addressed the need for materials like LEGO® and other activities to encourage creativity in young people. The Nebraska Library Commission congratulates the public libraries listed below as they develop new and innovative programs to ensure excellence in library service for Nebraska young people.

The recipients are:

Atkinson Public Library, Preschool learning materials, books, and activities

Blue Hill Public Library, LEGO ® kits

kits Butler Memorial Library, Cambridge, Breakout EDU Platform Kits for Kid Book Club

Central City Public Library, Bring Edgerton Exploit Center to the library for a community day

Columbus Public Library, Promote literacy and musical interests

Wilson Public Library, Cozad, Cozad Biz Kidz Camp

Creighton Public Library, LEGO ® Club

Club Fairbury Public Library, 3-D Printer and other makerspace equipment

Franklin Public Library, LEGO ® Club

Club Fullerton Public Library, Programming to promote literacy and reading

Genoa Public Library, Toddler Concept Bags

Gering Public Library, Toddler Story & Playtime

Grand Island Public Library, SAC Museum Space Program Day, LEGO ® Guy Program Day, and SAM Labs Classroom Kit

Guy Program Day, and SAM Labs Classroom Kit Imperial Public Library, K through 4 after school programs

Kimball Public Library, Creative program expansion

Louisville Public Library, Teen programming

Mead Public Library, 1,000 Books before Kindergarten

Jensen Memorial Library, Minden, Preschool programming

Morton-James Public Library, Nebraska City, Materials encouraging learning and creativity

Plainview Public Library, LEGO ® s

s Plattsmouth Public Library, Busy Bags

Shelby Community Library, Children activities

Lied Lincoln Township, Wausa, Youth games

Maltman Memorial Public Library, Wood River, LEGO ® Club

Club Yutan Public Library, American Girl Kit’s Klub

Youth Grants for Excellence are made available by the Nebraska Library Commission with funding from the State of Nebraska. As the state library agency, the Nebraska Library Commission is an advocate for the library and information needs of all Nebraskans. The mission of the Library Commission is statewide promotion, development, and coordination of library and information services, “bringing together people and information.”