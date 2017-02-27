Nebraska Lottery Celebrates State’s Anniversary with Nebraska 150 Scratch Game

$2 game features official Nebraska 150 Celebration logo

Lincoln, NE – February 27, 2017 – To celebrate Nebraska’s 150th anniversary, the Nebraska Lottery is releasing a new $2 Scratch game, Nebraska 150.

The Nebraska 150 Scratch game is registered as an official program of the Nebraska 150 Celebration, with game artwork containing the official Celebration logo. In addition to 15 top prizes of $1,000 there are over 500 prizes of $150 available to win in the game.

“We’re excited to share the fun and excitement of Nebraska’s sesquicentennial with our players through the Nebraska 150 Scratch game,” said Brian Rockey, Nebraska Lottery Director. “This special game will be available at Lottery retailers for a limited time. And because a portion of every Lottery ticket sold is used for good causes, when you buy a Nebraska 150 ticket, you’re helping to build a better Nebraska.”

Proceeds from the sale of Lottery tickets benefit the environment, education, the Nebraska State Fair, and compulsive gamblers assistance. Over $627 million has been raised for the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since the Lottery began in 1993.

The Nebraska 150 Scratch game is currently available for purchase at most Lottery retailers. Launch events for the game will be held on March 1 (Nebraska Statehood Day) at retailers in Chadron and Nebraska City. Visit the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, for more information.

The mission of the Nebraska Lottery is to generate proceeds for good causes while providing quality entertainment options to Nebraskans. All 93 counties in Nebraska have benefited from projects funded with these Nebraska Lottery proceeds.