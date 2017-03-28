Nebraska Main Street Board Names New Members

Nebraska Main Street Network (NMSN) is committed to helping, training and guiding communities to achieve measurable success in downtown and neighborhood commercial district revitalization.

New Board members were recently announced by Executive Director Elizabeth Chase. Greg Munn is an AIA Senior Associate at BVH Architecture of Lincoln,and John Biever, is owner and director of Model-Interiors of Minden. Candidates apply or are invited to apply and elected by current Board members.

Current members of the NMSN Board of Directors, an active volunteer group of professionals providing leadership and networking are: Larry Zimmerman, Mary Jo Oie, Lincoln; Jerry Johnson, Wahoo; Kevin Andersen,Omaha; Bill Longnecker, McCook and adjunct members J.L. Schmidt and Jill Dolberg, Lincoln.

Inspired by the shared belief that communities are the lifeblood of our great state, the Nebraska Main Street Network is dedicated to enlivening downtown as cultural and economic drivers of our heritage and treasured resources while connecting people, exchanging ideas and providing training and tools needed to be agents of positive change in our local communities.

Since Main Street’s beginning nationally over 35 years ago, the cumulative work of coordinated programs has facilitated significant economic social and physical improvements in historic downtown commercial districts across Nebraska and throughout the United States.

On the Web: Nebraska Main Street Network