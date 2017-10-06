class="post-template-default single single-post postid-264242 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska man accidentally shoots, kills wife in their home | KRVN Radio

BY Associated Press | October 6, 2017
OMAHA, Neb.  —  Authorities say a man accidentally shot and killed his wife in the kitchen of their Sarpy County home while he was cleaning his pistol.

The Sarpy County sheriff’s office says 68-year-old Afton Teague was shot in the head around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities who arrived at the scene found her on the kitchen floor. She was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where she died.

Sarpy County Sheriff Chief Deputy Greg London says Teague’s husband had been firing the .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol that killed his wife at a gun range earlier in the day.

