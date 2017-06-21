class="post-template-default single single-post postid-243557 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska Man Accused of Cattle Rustling Pleads Not Guilty

Nebraska Man Accused of Cattle Rustling Pleads Not Guilty

BY Associated Press | June 21, 2017
Courtesy/MGN. Cattle Rustling.

RED CLOUD, Neb. – A south-central Nebraska man accused of cattle rustling has pleaded not guilty.

Court records say 26-year-old Austin Petr entered the plea last week in Webster County, where’s he’s charged with theft. His next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 7. Authorities say the rural Blue Hill resident sold calves Jan. 13 at a Clay County sale barn that had been stolen earlier that day from a property in Webster County.

Petr’s charged in Clay County with seven counts of prohibited sale of livestock. His preliminary hearing in that case is scheduled for Aug. 1.

