Nebraska man gets 18 months in prison for tax evasion

BY Associated Press | September 6, 2018
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for failing to pay more than $600,000 in income taxes.

Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that 63-year-old Daniel Kinnison, of Verdigre, was sentenced Friday in Omaha’s federal court. Kinnison also was sentenced to a three-year term of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $607,210 to the IRS.

Court records say Kinnison didn’t pay a large part of the income taxes due for 2002 through 2005. The documents say he directed his income from two companies into a relative’s business and bank accounts as a way to conceal that income. The documents also say Kinnison lied to IRS agents when he told them he had no employment income after 2009.

