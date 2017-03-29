Nebraska man gets 6 years for beating up, choking girlfriend

FREMONT, Neb. – A Fremont man has been given six years in prison for beating up and choking his girlfriend.

The Fremont Tribune reports that Jacob Booze was sentenced Monday in Dodge County District Court. Booze had pleaded no contest to felony strangulation and false imprisonment. Authorities say he choked and suffocated the woman early in the morning of Nov. 1, after she returned home from a night out with a friend. Authorities say he stomped on her face, menaced her with a shower curtain bar and threatened to kill her.

She was treated later at a hospital for facial fractures.