Nebraska man guilty of sexually assaulting toddler

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska man has pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault of a child after being accused of raping a toddler.

Omaha television station KETV reports that 22-year-old Wesley Reiner faces 50 years in prison when he’s sentenced in December. Prosecutors say the victim was 3 years old when Reiner assaulted the child in 2015 in a Bellevue home.

Investigators say a 5-year-old child witnessed the crime.

In exchange for his plea, a second count of third-degree assault was dropped.