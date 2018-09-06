Nebraska man guilty of sexually assaulting toddler

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-333654 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | September 6, 2018
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska man has pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault of a child after being accused of raping a toddler.

Omaha television station KETV reports that 22-year-old Wesley Reiner faces 50 years in prison when he’s sentenced in December. Prosecutors say the victim was 3 years old when Reiner assaulted the child in 2015 in a Bellevue home.

Investigators say a 5-year-old child witnessed the crime.

In exchange for his plea, a second count of third-degree assault was dropped.

