Nebraska man holds frog hostage

On August 8, 2018 around 1:05 a.m., Lincoln County deputies received a call of a motor vehicle accident at Kelly Avenue and Hershey / Dickens Road, south of Hershey. It was reported a single vehicle had rolled, but the driver was not staying by the accident scene. The male driver of the wrecked vehicle had gotten a ride and was on his way to North Platte.

The driver contacted the 911 Center and told them he was not wanting to speak to police and if he had to, he would assault the officers. A deputy was able to identify the vehicle the driver was riding in and stopped it at Leota and Dewey Street in North Platte. The driver, who was now a passenger, jumped out and began yelling at the lone deputy.