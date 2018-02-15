class="post-template-default single single-post postid-291176 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Nebraska man plans insanity defense in slaying of wife

BY Associated Press | February 15, 2018
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP) _ A man accused of fatally shooting his wife outside a northeast Nebraska police station intends to use an insanity defense.

Dakota County District Court records say the attorney for 41-year-old Bei Sheng Chen filed notice Wednesday of his intention. A pretrial conference is scheduled Friday. In December a judge approved Chen’s request to undergo psychiatric evaluation.

Authorities say Chen shot 33-year-old Mei Huang on Sept. 6 in the parking lot of the South Sioux City police station. She died hours later at a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital. He’s pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges.

