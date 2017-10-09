Nebraska man sentenced to prison for Hebron theft case

A Davenport man will serve jail time after breaking into a Hebron residence and stealing items earlier this year. According to court records, 37-year-old James Harrington broke into a residence in Hebron, Jan. 21 and stole a rototiller, old garden tiller and a well pump motor valued at more than $500 but less than $1,500. Harrington was later arrested and charged with Burglary, a Class IIA Felony and Theft a Class I misdemeanor. After bonding out, Harrington then failed to appear for his court date in April and a warrant for his arrest was issued. He was later arrested and charged with Failure to Appear, a Class IV felony.

Harrington reached a plea-agreement and pled guilty to the amended first count of Burglary from Class IIA to Class IIIA and the Theft-Unlawful Taking and Fail to Appear charges were dropped. Harrington was sentenced last week to two years in prison and 18 months of post-release supervision.