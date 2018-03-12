Nebraska man sues pipeline company for fatal 2016 leak

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A Tekamah man is suing an Oklahoma pipeline company, which he accused of failing to properly repair an anhydrous ammonia pipeline, causing a deadly leak in 2016.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Steven Chace filed the lawsuit against Magellan Midstream Partners in federal court Thursday.

The lawsuit says Chace reported concerns to the company about a leak in 2013, but a permanent repair was never made. Chace says he awoke the night of Oct. 17, 2016, choking and was nearly killed by the fumes before he escaped. He says he saw his neighbor, 59-year-old Phillip Henning, killed in the deadly cloud. Nearly two dozen homes near the leak were evacuated.

Magellan said it can’t comment on the lawsuit and that the leak is still being investigated by federal officials.