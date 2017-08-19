Nebraska man’s 80-year sentence for stabbing death upheld

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld the new prison sentenced for a man who took part in the 1998 stabbing death of another teen in a Bellevue city park.

Daniel Lee Jones was 17 at the time of the stabbing. After pleading no contest in 1999 to first-degree murder, he was sentenced to life. But he was resentenced to 80 years to life in 2015 following a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision that said mandatory life without parole for juveniles is unconstitutional.

On Friday, the state’s high court rejected Jones’ argument that the sentence was still excessive.

Jones was one of six people between the ages of 16 and 20 convicted in the death of 19-year-old Scott Catenacci, who was stabbed nearly 60 times.

The group initially said they killed Catenacci for being rough during an episode of group sex, but authorities believe the killing was the culmination of increasingly violent games.