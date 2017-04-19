class="post-template-default single single-post postid-229889 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska mayor complains to Kansas about smoke

BY Associated Press | April 19, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The mayor of Nebraska’s capital city has complained to Kansas officials about smoke from its agricultural burning that sometimes makes it unhealthy to breathe in some parts of Nebraska.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department issued health warnings about the smoke three times earlier this month.

Officials have said the smoke originates mostly in the Flint Hills area of Kansas, where farmers and ranchers burn grassland yearly to stave off invasive species, preserve pasture, improve cattle forage and limit fuel for wildfires.

Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler  suggested in a letter dated Tuesday that the Flint Hills smoke management plan should be revised to spread out the burning and the smoke and particulate levels that result.

Kansas officials have said rainy weather compressed the period of burning this year.

