Nebraska media group launches First Amendment campaign

BY Associated Press | June 28, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska media group is launching a campaign to promote awareness of the First Amendment and its protections.

Members of Media of Nebraska unveiled the new “Think F1rst” initiative Thursday at the Capitol. It’s designed to educate Nebraska residents about the five constitutional freedoms guaranteed in the First Amendment.

The campaign will begin July 4 and run through Sept. 30. It will be supported in-kind on statewide radio and television stations, in newspapers, and on the websites and social media platforms of participating outlets.

The foundations of the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Nebraska Press Association mutually agreed to fund the multimedia creative elements of the campaign, which were created by Clark Creative Group of Omaha.

