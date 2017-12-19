class="post-template-default single single-post postid-279212 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | December 19, 2017
Nebraska motel managers plead guilty to enslaving immigrant

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Federal authorities say two western Nebraska motel managers enslaved an immigrant for more than a year, forcing him to work without pay and abusing him.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 50-year-old Vishnubhai Chaudhari and 44-year-old Leelabahen Chaudhari pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday to conspiracy and alien harboring for financial gain.

The two were managers of a Super 8 Motel in Kimball. Officials say they had forced a man from India who was in the U.S. illegally to work for them. A press release from the U.S. Department of Justice alleges Leelabahen Chaudhari regularly assaulted the victim.

The release says a motel guest and local law enforcement eventually helped the man escape. A Justice Department spokesman cited privacy concerns in declining to say what happened to the unnamed victim.

The Chaudharis will be sentenced March 19.

