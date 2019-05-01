Nebraska moves toward age limit of 19 for e-cigarettes

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-382258 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | May 1, 2019
Courtesy/MGN. Vaping

LINCOLN, Neb. – A bill that would set the minimum legal age to use electronic cigarettes at 19 years old has won first-round approval from Nebraska lawmakers.

Senators advanced the bill Tuesday on a 40-0 vote after rejecting an attempt to increase the minimum age to 21 years old.

The measure by Sen. Dan Quick, of Grand Island, seeks to address to a statewide epidemic of young people who are using vaping products in schools.

E-cigarettes are battery-powered devices that turn liquid often containing nicotine into an inhalable vapor. They’re generally considered a less dangerous alternative to regular cigarettes, but health officials have warned nicotine is harmful to developing brains.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
