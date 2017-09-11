Nebraska National Guard Deploying Helicopters & Soldiers for Hurricane Irma Relief Operations

LINCOLN – The Nebraska National Guard is mobilizing four Nebraska Army National Guard (NANG) helicopters and approximately 100 Soldiers assigned to a NANG aviation battalion in support of the Hurricane Irma relief operations. The mobilizations are in support of an emergency management assistance compact request from Florida to Nebraska.

“With Hurricane Irma expected to bring significant damage to our fellow Americans in Florida, we are once again mobilizing members of our Nebraska National Guard to provide support to the relief operations,” said Lt. Governor Mike Foley. “The Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers we are deploying are trained and ready to join all those assisting in this major relief operation.”

A total of four UH-72 Lakota helicopters and 12 Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers from the Lincoln-based Company A, 1-376th Aviation (Security and Support), were expected to begin to deploy to Florida this morning, with an expected arrival in Florida sometime on Monday. The helicopters and crews are equipped and trained to conduct search and rescue operations, air movement missions, and aerial damage assessments.

They will soon be joined by additional Soldiers from the unit and Headquarters Company, 1-376th Aviation (Security and Support), which is expected to deploy on Monday. The battalion, which is based in both Lincoln and Grand Island, is expected to serve as an aviation task force headquarters in central and northern Florida.

“As our neighbors in Florida prepare to deal what may be an unprecedented emergency brought on by Hurricane Irma, the Nebraska National Guard is proud to support our neighbors to the south with these important capabilities,” said Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska adjutant general. “Just as we did in Texas, members of the Nebraska National Guard stand ready and able to do what we have always done, support our fellow Americans during times of natural disaster. We also thank the families and civilian employers of our deploying National Guardsmen as they deploy in response to this natural disaster.”