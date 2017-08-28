Nebraska National Guard Deploys Helicopters, Crews to Texas to Support Ongoing Hurricane Harvey Relief Operations

LINCOLN – The Nebraska National Guard has deployed four Army National Guard helicopters and 23 soldiers to Texas to assist in the ongoing Hurricane Harvey relief operations. The deployments are in support of an emergency management assistance compact request that was made by Texas on Sunday for additional National Guard helicopter support.

“We, as Nebraskans, stand shoulder to shoulder with Texas to assist in this emergency,” said Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. “Nebraska is joining a number of other states to assist during this time of crisis. This multi-state cooperation is a great example of the American spirit – neighbors helping neighbors. I’m proud the Nebraska National Guard is providing their capabilities to help the great state of Texas and wish everyone a safe recovery.”

The helicopters and soldiers are from units based in Lincoln and Grand Island, respectively. The Soldiers are trained and equipped to conduct aeromedical evacuation and hoist rescue missions.

Additional Nebraska Army National Guard helicopters and crews are ready to support the mission if requested.

According to Nebraska’s adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National Guard is trained and ready to assist Texas in conducting relief operations in those neighborhoods that have been severely affected by Hurricane Harvey and the resulting flooding emergency.

“While we never wish for anyone to be faced with disaster, we are always ready to assist, whether here in Nebraska or elsewhere in the U.S.,” Bohac said. “It’s what we train for. It’s who we are – America’s military first responders, whenever or wherever we are needed.”