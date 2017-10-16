Nebraska offering grants for community learning centers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska Education Department is offering grants to organizations that want to establish community learning centers.

The goal of the 21st Century Community Learning Centers program is to establish or expand community learning centers that provide students with academic enrichment opportunities as well as activities that complement the students’ regular academic programs.

The department says about $1.5 million is available to successful Nebraska applicants offering services to eligible schools where at least 40 percent of students qualify for free or reduced priced meals.

Applications must be sent by Feb. 1. The grant application, eligibility

requirements, and funding priorities are available on the department website: http://www.education.ne.gov/21stcclc/.