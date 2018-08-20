Nebraska officials agree to license Lincoln detox program

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Lincoln will be able to maintain a program that serves as an alternative to jail for people who are extremely intoxicated.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the state Department of Health and Human Services has agreed to license the civil protective custody program run by The Bridge Behavioral Health nonprofit.

Police bring more than 3,600 people to the program annually to be detoxed. Clients include people arrested for drunken driving, trespassing or urinating in public.

The Bridge officials have agreed to moderate the program’s discharge policy to meet licensing regulations. Staff will use a discharge assessment list to evaluate clients for potential discharge earlier.

Lancaster County Board Chairman Todd Wiltgen says the program is a good alternative to transporting people to jail or a hospital.