Nebraska officials face overcrowding at juvenile center

BY Associated Press | November 4, 2017
Courtesy/Lancaster County Youth Services Center, Lincoln, Nebraska -- lancaster.ne.gov/youth/history.htm

LINCOLN, Neb.  —  An eastern Nebraska county is searching for answers as it grapples with overcrowding at a youth detention center.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss how to better deal with recent crowding problems at the Youth Services Center in Lincoln.

Board members say the center’s problem is that there’s not enough space for high-risk boys, while there are open beds for lower-risk boys and girls.

The center’s director has asked the board to either let her hire staff to house a new unit or begin enforcing a contract with state probation.

The board delayed a decision until next week in hopes that a steering committee on juvenile justice can shed light on what kind of community-based services are needed.

