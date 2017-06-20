Nebraska officials preparing disaster aid requests

OMAHA, Neb. – Officials are preparing disaster aid requests in the wake of bad weather that struck both ends of Nebraska last week.

Nebraska Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Jodie Fawl told the Omaha World-Herald that the agency is gathering information from emergency managers about damage in more than 30 counties.

The National Weather Service has reported that three tornadoes touched down in the Nebraska Panhandle last week and four tornadoes hit eastern Nebraska on Friday, spawned by a storm that carried howling straight-line winds and blinding rain as well.

Bellevue, Papillion and Sarpy County have requested state disaster aid, and Plattsmouth City Administrator Erv Portis says his city needs help as well. He estimates that most of Plattsmouth’s 2,200 homes sustained some damage.