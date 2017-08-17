class="post-template-default single single-post postid-254307 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska officials to increase enforcement of DUI laws

BY Associated Press | August 17, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska law enforcement agencies are planning to increase their enforcement of drunken driving laws over the next few weeks.

The Nebraska State Patrol says it will hold sobriety checkpoints and increase the number of troopers along with 43 local sheriff’s offices and police departments. The campaign begins Friday and runs through Sept. 3. It’s part of a nationwide effort to keep the roads safe.

The agencies have received $235,000 in federal grant funding through the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The grant money will allow agencies to pay for a collective 6,000 hours in overtime costs.

The patrol says 81 people died last year and 1,208 were injured in
alcohol-related crashes in Nebraska.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
