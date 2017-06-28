class="post-template-default single single-post postid-244921 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska officials trying to pay long-delayed child support

BY Associated Press | June 28, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska state officials are trying to contact more than 430 parents who are owed child support after discovering that the Department of Health and Human Services didn’t send payments in a timely manner.

Department officials acknowledged Wednesday that some unpaid money has sat in a state account for years _ as far back as 1998.

The cases involve divorced parents whose children were in state custody, mostly in foster care. The state collected child support payments from non-custodial parents and used it to pay for services they received from the department, including foster care.

Excess money was supposed to go to the court-ordered payee, usually the custodial parent, but the money remained in a state account.

Officials are sending letters to 431 parents who are collectively owed about $250,000.

