Nebraska officials urge caution around swollen rivers

GIBBON, Neb. (AP) – Officials from central to eastern Nebraska are warning the public to use caution around rain-swollen rivers.

The Kearney Hub reports that the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is urging caution on the Platte River following two separate incidents on the river in recent days. Capt. Bob Anderson says two teenage girls were found clinging to a log in the middle of the river after trying to float down it Thursday. The girls were uninjured, but had to be brought to shore.

On May 27, officials responded to reports of a person on an inner tube trapped in a manmade diversion on the river. No one was injured.

In eastern Nebraska, Elkhorn River access sites remained closed Saturday because of high water flows.