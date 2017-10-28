Nebraska on track to face more state budget problems

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-268638 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | October 28, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb.  —  Nebraska lawmakers and Gov. Pete Ricketts will continue to face budget problems in next year’s session, based on new estimates of state tax collections.

The Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board revised its forecast downward on Friday by $217.2 million, essentially lowering the amount of money available for the 2018 legislative session.

Under the new estimates, lawmakers will face a projected shortfall of roughly $195 million in the current two-year budget cycle.

State officials caution that the numbers could change dramatically, especially if President Donald Trump and Congress pass a major tax overhaul.

Nebraska’s tax system is closely linked to the federal system, so changes at the federal level can influence state revenue.

Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the Appropriations Committee chairman, says lawmakers will once again have to set priorities.

 

