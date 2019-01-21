Omaha, Neb. — Nebraska Organ Recovery has changed its name to Live On Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the organization also has a new website: LiveOnNebraska.org . The site has a spot where people can register as donors.

The name change coincides with the completion of the organization’s new headquarters in Omaha. President and CEO Kyle Herber says the new building and name change reflect the organization’s growth. The organization had 25 employees five years ago. Today it has about 65.

The new headquarters has updated operating suites where tissue recovery takes place and an organ perfusion room where organs can be kept viable for a longer time.

A call center will let Live On Nebraska connect directly with donor hospitals and families, a service that was previously outsourced.

The Douglas County Coroner’s Office will move its operations to the building later this month.