Nebraska panel sorting through income, property tax bills

LINCOLN, Neb. – A legislative committee has started to piece together a comprehensive package of income and property tax reforms, but some Nebraska senators say they’re unlikely to reach a unanimous agreement.

Members of the Revenue Committee kicked off a broad discussion Tuesday about what they should send to the full Legislature.

Sen. Jim Smith of Papillion, the committee’s chairman, says the bill needs to address both income and property taxes to avoid a split between urban and rural lawmakers.

Smith has proposed a phased-in income tax cut on Gov. Pete Ricketts’ behalf. He says he’s not counting on full agreement from senators, but believes that the public expects lawmakers to act this year.

Sen. Paul Schumacher of Columbus says lawmakers have a long ways to go in their discussions.