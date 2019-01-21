class="post-template-default single single-post postid-360462 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Nebraska Panhandle stabbing victim dies | KRVN Radio

Nebraska Panhandle stabbing victim dies

BY Associated Press | January 21, 2019
Courtesy/Booking Photo from Lincoln County Detention Center.

Chappell, Neb. — Authorities say a man stabbed outside a mobile home in the Nebraska Panhandle has died.

Deuel County Attorney Joel Jay told station KNEB that Robert Mick died Thursday. He’d been stabbed Jan. 13 in Chappell.

A woman accused of stabbing Mick, 49-year-old Susan Glenn, so far is charged with assault and use of a weapon. Jay says it’s not yet been determined whether any changes in the charges will be made. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a call Monday from The Associated Press.

Court records say a witness who’d been standing outside the home talking to Mick was on the phone with 911 dispatchers when Glenn came out of the residence, stabbed Mick and fled in her car.

She went to the county sheriff’s office later, and the records say she acknowledged stabbing Mick.

