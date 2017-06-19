Nebraska Passport program puts new stamp on state tourism

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Businesses, museums and other attractions are clamoring to get into a state program that promotes tourism throughout Nebraska.

The Nebraska Passport program has become so popular with the public that many of the 80 participating sites are seeing a surge in business as hundreds of new visitors arrive at their doors.

Nebraska tourism officials expect 40,000 people to request a passport booklet or download the app this year. The passport program lists stops throughout the state where visitors can get stamps, which they can use to collect prizes.

Nebraska Tourism Commission officials say they received 187 applications from businesses and other sites that wanted a listing.

The program started small. During its first year in 2010, 278 people participated.

Online: http://nebraskapassport.com/