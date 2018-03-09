class="post-template-default single single-post postid-296322 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Nebraska Passport tourism program announces 2018 stops | KRVN Radio

Nebraska Passport tourism program announces 2018 stops

BY Associated Press | March 9, 2018
Home News Regional News
Nebraska Passport tourism program announces 2018 stops
Courtesy VisitNebraska.com

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska Tourism Commission has announced the 2018 stops for its popular “Nebraska Passport” program.
The passport unveiled Friday will feature 70 attractions including restaurants, museums, coffee shops and state parks. It was created to draw Nebraskans and out-of-state tourists to different parts of the state, where they can collect stamps to earn prizes.
Travelers have from May 1 through Sept. 30 to get stamps at the attractions. Passports will be available at participating stops or can be pre-ordered at NebraskaPassport.com.

Participants are also encouraged to download the Nebraska Passport app to collect digital stamps. Those who used the app last year will need to download an update on or after May 1.
The program is now in its ninth year.

Online: http://nebraskapassport.com/

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments