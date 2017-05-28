Nebraska plans boat inspections to thwart invasive species

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is planning boat inspections on public waters this summer as part of its effort to stem the tide of invasive species.

The commission says the inspections will include surveys about operators’ recent boating activities, followed by examinations of their watercrafts. They’ll also be given information on ways to prevent the spread of such species as zebra mussels.

State regulations say boaters are not allowed to launch or leave boat ramps with any water present in the watercrafts unless it is from a domestic water source. Boaters also are required to drain all lake or river water from their vessels and remove any vegetation or mud from their boats and trailers before leaving boat ramps.