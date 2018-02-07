Nebraska prairie dog bill could come up again this year

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ An attempt to overturn Nebraska’s prairie dog management law could surface again in this year’s legislative session after an earlier effort failed.

Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha designated the repeal bill as his priority on Wednesday, increasing the odds it will get debated again.

Chambers is trying to undo a law that allows county officials to kill

black-tailed prairie dogs on private property if a neighbor complains. Senators voted 21-17 in favor of the bill last month, four votes short of what was needed to advance it.

Chambers says the law doesn’t provide adequate due-process rights to landowners who don’t mind the animals on their property because it lets county officials venture onto land without a warrant or property notification.