Nebraska prison placed on lockdown amid inmate protests

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska prison has been placed on lockdown and inmates are refusing to return to their cells.

Officials say approximately 40 inmates are involved in the disturbance Thursday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. No injuries have been reported. The department says in a statement that all staff members are safe and accounted for and an emergency response team is now active.

The statement says the incident is isolated to half of a housing unit and the small fenced yard outside the housing unit. A fire is burning on the concrete slab of the small yard. There is no visible fire inside the housing unit. The Johnson County Sheriff’s office, the Johnson County Fire and Rescue squad, the Nebraska State Patrol and NDCS emergency response teams are on-site and assisting as needed.

The prison in southeast Nebraska was the site of a May 2015 riot that injured several staff members, caused widespread damage and left two inmates dead.

The Correctional Service Department release says the incident is not a riot and there is no risk to the public.