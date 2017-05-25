Nebraska prison revolt began with spat over alcohol

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-238414 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | May 25, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Officials say a deadly uprising at a Nebraska prison began because inmates were angry that prison staffers had confiscated 150 pounds of homemade alcohol from their cells.

Corrections officials said Thursday the inmates made the alcohol using bread, fruit and sugar from the prison’s kitchen and stored it in watertight footlockers under their beds.

Officials say inmates also were angry about what they perceived as a
correctional officer’s assault on a prisoner at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Warden Brad Hansen says security footage shows the officer bumped into the inmate unintentionally on a narrow walkway.

Hansen says both incidents contributed to the March 2 uprising that left two inmates dead.

Corrections director Scott Frakes says officials have made improvements in response to an outside consultant’s review of the incident.

