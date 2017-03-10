Nebraska prison warden’s deployment leads to staff shuffling

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-221197 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | March 10, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska’s corrections department is shuffling its administrative staff after a prison warden was summoned for a deployment the Army National Guard.

Nebraska State Penitentiary Warden Rich Cruickshank will go on a one-year deployment. Corrections Director Scott Frakes announced Friday that Robert Madsen, the warden of the Community Corrections Center _ Lincoln, will take over Cruickshank’s position.

Charles West, the warden at the Community Corrections Center _ Omaha, has been appointed warden of the Community Corrections Center _ Omaha.

Ryan Mahr, the warden of the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility, will continue to serve as warden of that facility but will also become warden of Omaha’s community corrections center.

Last year, 60 employees with the Department of Correctional Services were active National Guard members.

