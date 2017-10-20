class="post-template-default single single-post postid-266701 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska prisons to continue double-bunking solitary inmates

BY Associated Press | October 20, 2017
Scott Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Corrections, testifies Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015, in Lincoln, Neb., before a legislative oversight committee that is looking into various problems in the state prison system, including financial mismanagement and overcrowding. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska corrections director says he plans to continue double-bunking inmates in solitary confinement despite the inspector general’s call to suspend the practice out of concern it increases dangers for inmates and staff.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Inspector General of Corrections Doug Koebernick recently called on the state to suspend and review the double-bunking practice. He cites studies concluding that placing two troubled inmates in a small cell designed for one increases danger and tension for inmates and staff.

But State Corrections Director Scott Frakes has rejected suspending the practice. He says the department has reviewed the practice and will continue it, along with screening cellmates for compatibility.

Koebernick’s call was in response to the April slaying of an inmate in a double-bunked cell at Tecumseh State Prison.

